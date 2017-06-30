50 Cantius Shines With Webasto Sunroof

The 50 Cantius has proven to be a runaway success for Cruisers Yachts. Since its launch early this year, it’s drawn rave media reviews worldwide for blending indoor and outdoor spaces in a unified, bright and spacious design. Contributing to its open concept is the Series 80 Marine Sunroof from Webasto Thermo & Comfort North America, Inc. The Series 80 invites in natural light and retracts with a reliable, 12V DC powered automotive-style mechanism. This fully-integrated roof design boasts robust construction and 100% watertight sealing. www.cruisersyachts.com