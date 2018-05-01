A New Trend in Recreational Angling The Species Hunters

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Martini Arostegui and Steve Wozniak have spent weeks preparing for their upcoming fishing expedition by networking with angling friends and studying maps on Google Earth. Their goals are very different than those of other anglers. They are not looking for the biggest fish or planning to enter a fishing tournament, instead they are looking to find new species of fish that they have not caught before. In this new angling trend, size doesn’t matter and in many cases the fish they seek are quite small, in fact so small that they require micro hooks, one pound test line and small clear plastic jars that can be used to properly photograph the fish before releasing them back safely. Meet the new “Species Hunters”

Steve is the grand master of the sport; he has logged more than 1700 species of fish he has caught over the years while fishing in 91 countries and 49 states in both fresh and salt water. Martini met Steve while he was a student at Stanford University and was looking for a new fishing buddy. They became the best of friends and go fishing together every time they have a chance. Martini now has 600 fish species in his life list.

Martini and Steve have also contributed many entries to the International Game Fish Association citizen science program by entering many of the fish they have caught which qualify as All Tackle World Records.

Steve started species hunting in 1997 after winning an argument with a fellow angler as to how many species of fish each had caught.

Steve and Martini feel that this sport is about all fish and not just a few increasingly scarce game fish.

The concept of species hunting has gained many enthusiasts in the last few years and today there are many Internet based organizations where anglers can participate, log in their catches and communicate with fellow anglers.

Recently, the State of Florida recognized this new trend in angling by creating a saltwater species life list as part of their angler recognition program. Anglers receive special recognition as they make progress in completing all the catches on the list.

In my opinion, Species Hunting is a new and exiting way to participate in the sport of fishing.

Una nueva tendencia en la pesca recreativa: Los cazadores de especies

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Martini Arostegui y Steve Wozniak han pasado semanas preparándose para su próxima expedición de pesca, mediante la creación de redes con amigos de pesca y el estudio de mapas en Google Earth. Sus objetivos son muy diferentes a los de otros pescadores. No buscan el pez más grande o planear ingresar a un torneo de pesca, sino que buscan encontrar nuevas especies de peces que no hayan capturado antes. En esta nueva tendencia de pesca, el tamaño no importa y en muchos casos los peces que buscan son bastante pequeños, de hecho tan pequeños que requieren micro anzuelos, una línea de una libra y pequeños frascos de plástico transparentes que se pueden utilizar para fotografiar adecuadamente el pescado antes de liberarlos de forma segura.

Conoce a los nuevos “cazadores de especies”

Steve es el gran maestro del deporte. Ha registrado más de 1700 especies de peces que ha capturado a lo largo de los años, en 91 países y 49 Estados en aguadulce y salada. Martini conoció a Steve cuando era estudiante en la Universidad de Stanford y estaba buscando un nuevo compañero de pesca. Se convirtieron en los mejores amigos y van a pescar juntos cada vez que tienen una oportunidad. Martini ahora tiene 600 especies de peces en su lista de vida.

Martini y Steve también han contribuido a registrar muchas especies al programa de ciencia ciudadana de la Asociación Internacional de PescaDeportiva (International Game Fish Association) al ingresar a muchos de los peces capturados que califican como All Tackle World Records.

Steve comenzó a pescar especies en 1997 después de ganar una discusión con un compañero pescador sobre cuántas especies de peces habían capturado.

Steve y Martini sienten que este deporte se trata de todos los peces y no solo de unos pocos peces designados como peces deportivos los cuales son cada vez más escasos.

El concepto de captura de especies ha ganado muchos entusiastas en los últimosaños y hoy en día existen muchas organizaciones en Internet, donde los pescadores pueden participar, iniciar sesión en sus capturas y comunicarse con otros pescadores.

Recientemente, el Estado de La Florida reconoció esta nueva tendencia en la pesca al crear una lista de especies de agua salada como parte de su programa de reconocimiento de pescadores. Los pescadores reciben reconocimiento especial a medida que avanzan en completar todas lascapturas en la lista.

En mi opinión, Cazadores de Especies es una novedosa y emocionante forma de participar en el deporte de la pesca.