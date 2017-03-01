Aluminum Trailers made to order fast

Boaters want a trailer to perfectly match and transport their floating investments. High quality at an affordable price is a big bonus. Phoenix Trailers delivers all of the above, with customer service that is renowned for quick turnaround. The company’s Aluminum Custom Bunk Trailers embody Michigan-based Phoenix’s attention to detail.

Phoenix Trailers’ computer design programs precisely locate bunks to evenly distribute the boat’s weight and make pulling the boat to the launch site safe. Available in single, tandem and tri-axle designs, Aluminum Custom Bunk Trailers can accommodate boats from 15′ to 45′ long, weighing up to 18,000 lbs. All comply with National Highway Safety Association guidelines. www.phoenixtrail.com