Boat Lift Handles Up To 120 Tons With Ease

A 240,000 lb. boat is something to be reckoned with. Yet, Golden Boat Lifts’ Eight-Post Lift accommodates these enormous vessels, lifting them as easily as it would a 20′ bowrider.

All vessels benefit from out-of-water storage, but especially large yachts. The cost savings in hull and waterline cleaning alone is astounding. It also means increased vessel speed and fuel savings for owners. And it’s safer, too. If the unthinkable happens and power to the bilge pumps goes out, the boat won’t sink.

Safety is paramount to Golden Boat Lifts. Its Eight-Post Boat Lift is engineered to handle significant loads, from 32,000 to 240,000 lbs., and a wide range of boat styles, sizes and hull shapes. Everything about this lift is overbuilt. It’s made from fully welded, rugged 6061 T6 marine-grade aluminum with 300 series stainless steel hardware and cables to contend with anything Mother Nature sends its way.

The brawn behind the Eight-Post Boat Lift is its four motors. From 32,000 to 56,000 lbs., the lift comes with Golden’s industry-leading Sea-Drives®. Greater than 56,00 lbs., Grove/Leeson Double Reduction Gear Reducers are used. Both are chosen specifically for their efficient performance and reliability—a serious consideration when lifting 120 tons. www.goldenboatlifts.com