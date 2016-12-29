Bucket Grate Transforms Washing Forever

Everyone has a favorite item to clean their boat with, be it a wash mitt, sponge or brush. All of these tools pick up dirt and debris that eventually collect in the bottom of a wash bucket. Shurhold Industries’ new Bucket Grate sits in the bottom of a standard five-gallon pail and allows contaminates to settle, keeping the wash mixture and tools cleaner.

An integrated baffle system in the Bucket Grate reduces water movement and is designed to trap dirt and debris as tools are rinsed. It also provides a highly effective way to clean brush bristles.

Every detail about the Bucket Grate has been designed to provide the best wash experience. It even includes two built-in 3 oz. measuring cups for accurate proportioning of soaps and solutions. Using too much cleaning product is often the cause of residual water spots on boats, not to mention stripped wax. www.shurhold.com