Captain Jorge Yuvero a renowned fishing Captain and accomplished marine artist

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

I met Jorge Yuvero in Cuba at an exhibit of his marine paintings in the iconic Club Nautico Hemingway. Jorge already had established himself as one of the best fishing captains in Cuba by guiding the International French Team to three victories in the annual Hemingway International Fishing Tournament.

I was very impressed with the quality of his work and commissioned him to paint a jumping marlin with the Morro Castle in the background. This painting occupies a place of honor in my office.

I recently found out that Captain Yuvero had moved to South Florida and took this opportunity to commission him to interpret my recent accomplishment of the IGFA Billfish Royal Slam on Fly on canvas. It is with great pleasure that I share this beautiful work and other of his recent paintings with the readers of Sol Y Mar Magazine.

If you are interested in Captain Yuvero’s work, please contact him at jorgeolga@yahoo.com

Capitán Jorge Yuvero: Un capitán de pesca de renombre y artista marino consumado

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Conocí a Jorge Yuvero en Cuba en una exhibición de sus pinturas marinas en el icónico Club Nautico Hemingway. Jorge ya se había establecido como uno de los mejores capitanes de pesca en Cuba al guiar al Equipo Internacional Francés a tres victorias en el Torneo Internacional de Pesca de Hemingway.

Quedé muy impresionado con la calidad de su trabajo y le encargué que pintara un marlín saltando con el Castillo Morro en el fondo. Esta pintura ocupa un lugar de honor en mi oficina.

Recientemente descubrí que el Capitán Yuvero se había mudado al sur de la Florida y aproveché esta oportunidad para encargarle que interpretara mi reciente logro de IGFA Billfish Royal Slam on Fly en una pintura. Es un gran placer compartir esta hermosa obra y otras de sus pinturas recientes con los lectores de la Revista Sol y Mar Magazine.

Si está interesado en el trabajo del Capitán Yuvero, contáctelo a jorgeolga@yahoo.com