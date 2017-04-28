Control Head Offers Longest Shifting Life

Whether on a crabber fishing the Bering Sea or an express sedan island hopping in the Caribbean Sea, Twin Disc’s newest, commercial-grade EC300 Power Commander propulsion control system provides superior transmission and throttle handling. All single and twin lever control heads now feature contactless sensors for a long, reliable service life. On the forefront of marine technology, the EC300 has a magnetic, contactless Hall Effect sensor for monitoring lever position. It outlasts other electro-mechanical/potentiometer type sensors and provides the longest shifting service life available. In a test that involved over four million cycles, the EC300 did not have a single loss of lever position signal.

With a Twin Disc Quickshift® transmission, it's also more sensitive. Minute lever adjustments translate into instant transmission response. The first 25 degrees of lever travel provide slow-speed trolling; the following 30 degrees control engine RPMs. This is critical for maneuverability, whether pushing a tow or backing down on a marlin.