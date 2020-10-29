Corona Virus Questions and Answers

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

What is the status of Corona Virus infections around the world?

As of thesecond week in October there have been 37.3 million cases and 1.0 million deaths. The total cases per day are above 300,000 and deaths are above 5,500 per day. Both numbers are increasing.

Many countries are seeing a resurgence of the virus.

What is the status of the Corona Virus in the United States?

As of the second week in October there have been 7.7 million cases and more than 214,000 deaths. The total cases per day are above 48,000 and deaths are above 700 per day.

Many states are seeing increases in cases and 20 states are seeing increases in the number of deaths from the virus. Many states in the middle of the country are seeing large increases in the number of cases. Many experts are very concerned that this may be the beginning of another surge of covid19.

What is the status of Corona Virus infections in colleges and universities?

There have been more than178,000 cases among students and employees in the US since the pandemic started. Many schools have had to close the campus and change to on line education. Getting young people to wear masks and practice social distancing has been a very difficult task for most schools that have reopened.

I hear that the virus may surge in the fall and winter seasons. Is this correct?

Many medical experts are very concerned that there will be a resurgence of viral illnesses this fall and winter. They worry that when it gets very cold and people stay inside most of the time the virus will have an easier time infecting more people.

What are the best ways to avoid getting infected with Corona Virus?

We now know that the virus is spread through very fine droplets of moisture called aerosols. These droplets are produced when infected people talk, sneeze or cough and they can linger in the air and travel with air currents. These droplets can carry thousands of viral particles.

The best way to prevent transmitting or contracting the virus is as follows:

1. Wear a mask in indoors situations and when social distancing is not possible. I recommend that you obtain the best possible mask you can find.

2. Practice social distancing. Stay more than six feet away from everyone and further away whenever possible.

3. Avoid visiting crowded places in both indoors and outdoors situations. Indoors is riskier than outdoors.

When are we likely to get a vaccine for covid19?

There are many vaccines being tested for effectiveness and safety. This process takes time and can only be rushed so much. Currently, many companies around the world are working on this project. The medical experts predict that one or more vaccines may be ready for approval by the end of the year. Once a vaccine is approved, it will take many months before everyone has a chance to get vaccinated. It may take as much as 9 months before everyone that wants a vaccine can get it.

Vaccines for children may take even longer because they need to be tested in children before widespread distribution.

Preguntas y respuestas sobre el Corona Virus

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

¿Cuál es el estado de las infecciones por el virus Corona en todo el mundo?

«Hasta la segunda semana de octubre se han registrado 37.3 millones de casos y 1.0 millón de muertes. El total de casos por día está por encima de 300,000 y las muertes por encima de 5,500 por día. Ambos números están aumentando.

Muchos países están confrontando un resurgimiento del virus.»

¿Cuál es el estado del virus Corona en los Estados Unidos?

«Hasta la segunda semana de octubre se han registrado 7.7 millones de casos y más de 214,000 muertes. El total de casos por día está por encima de 48,000 y las muertes por encima de 700 por día.

Muchos Estados están viendo aumentos en los casos y 20 Estados están viendo aumentos en el número de muertes por el virus. Muchos Estados en el centro del país están confrontando grandes aumentos en el número de casos. Muchos expertos están muy preocupados de que este pueda ser el comienzo de otra oleada de covid19.»

¿Cuál es el estado de las infecciones por el virus Corona en colegios y universidades?

«Desde que comenzó la pandemia ha habido más de 178,000 casos entre estudiantes y empleados en los EE. UU. Muchas escuelas han tenido que cerrar el campus y cambiar a la educación en línea. Conseguir que los jóvenes usen máscaras y practiquen el distanciamiento social ha sido una tarea muy difícil para la mayoría de las escuelas que han reabierto.»

Escuché que el virus puede surgir en las temporadas de otoño e invierno. ¿Es esto correcto?

«Muchos expertos médicos están muy preocupados por el resurgimiento de enfermedades virales este otoño e invierno. Les preocupa que cuando hace mucho frío y las personas permanecen adentro de locales cerrados la mayor parte del tiempo, el virus tendrá más facilidad para infectar a más personas.»

¿Cuáles son las mejores formas de evitar infectarse con el virus Corona?

«Ahora sabemos que el virus se transmite a través de gotitas de humedad muy finas llamadas aerosoles. Estas gotitas se producen cuando las personas infectadas hablan, estornudan o tosen y pueden permanecer en el aire y viajar con las corrientes de aire. Estas gotitas pueden transportar miles de partículas virales.

La mejor forma de evitar transmitir o contraer el virus es la siguiente:

1. Use una máscara en situaciones de interior y cuando el distanciamiento social no sea posible. Te recomiendo que obtengas la mejor mascarilla posible que puedas encontrar.

2. Practica el distanciamiento social. Manténgase a más de seis pies de distancia de todos y más lejos siempre que sea posible.

3 Evite visitar lugares concurridos tanto en interiores como en exteriores. El interior es más riesgoso que el exterior.

¿Cuándo es probable que recibamos una vacuna contra el covid19?

«Se están probando muchas vacunas para determinar su eficacia y seguridad. Este proceso lleva tiempo y solo se puede acelerar hasta cierto punto. Actualmente, muchas empresas de todo el mundo están trabajando en este proyecto. Los expertos médicos predicen que una o más vacunas podrían estar listas para su aprobación a finales de año. Una vez que se aprueba una vacuna, pasarán muchos meses antes de que todos tengan la oportunidad de vacunarse. Pueden pasar hasta 9 meses antes de que todas las personas que quieran una vacuna puedan recibirla.

«Las vacunas para niños pueden tardar incluso más porque deben probarse en niños antes de su distribución generalizada.»