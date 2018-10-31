Crossing to the Bahamas in Winter

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Crossing the gulfstream in winter can be very dangerous. When a cold front approaches, the winds can blow very hard from the northwest and collide with the northbound gulfstream current creating very large waves, which can easily sink a boat. The safest way to go to the Bahamas in winter is to wait for a weather window, which happens when there are a few days of light winds, which will make for a safer crossing.

This past holiday season, my son Martini, my wife Roberta and I took advantage of a weather window to cross to Bimini for a few days of fishing and diving. Just before the New Year, the weather forecast gave us the perfect opportunity to cross with favorable weather. Even though I have a 35 foot boat, I am always very careful about the weather.

The first order of business is always to clear customs and check in at the Big Game Club Marina. Once we accomplished these requirements we were off to go to one of our favorite diving spots in order to get conch for our dinner. My favorite is sautéed conch in butter garlic and cilantro.

The next day we were off fishing for very deep water fish in about 1200 feet of water. Martini likes to deep drop with a manual rod and reel, not an electric set up.

Martini has caught a number of world records doing this type of fishing. On this trip he was able to catch a beautiful queen snapper as well as the biggest misty grouper he had ever caught. While cleaning the fish in the marina, we attracted a number of very large bull sharks that like the easy food they can get at the marina.

The marina is not a good place to go swimming.

Roberta got into the action on the third day by catching her biggest bonefish on fly from the bow of our boat.

We had a great time in Bimini and were able to return home safely with very good weather.

Cruzando a las Bahamas en invierno

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Cruzar la corriente del golfo en invierno puede ser muy peligroso. Cuando se acerca un frente frío, los vientos pueden soplar muy fuerte desde el noroeste y chocar con la corriente del golfo en dirección norte creando olas muy grandes, que pueden hundir fácilmente un barco. La forma más segura de ir a las Bahamas en invierno es esperar una mejoria del clima, que ocurre cuando hay algunos días de vientos ligeros, lo que hace que el cruce sea más seguro.

La temporada navideña pasada, mi hijo Martini, mi esposa Roberta y yo aprovechamos la mejoria del clima para cruzar a Bimini, durante unos días de pesca y buceo. Justo antes del Año Nuevo, el pronóstico del tiempo nos dio la oportunidad perfecta para cruzar con un clima favorable. Aunque poseo un bote de 35 pies, siempre tengo mucho cuidado con el clima.

La primera tarea es hacer los trámites aduanales y registrarse en la marina del Big Game Club. Una vez que cumplimos con estos requisitos, nos fuimos a uno de nuestros lugares de buceo favoritos para obtener cobos para nuestra cena. Mi cena favorita es el cobo salteado en mantequilla, ajo y cilantro.

Al día siguiente, nos fuimos a pescar peces de aguas muy profundas en aproximadamente 1200 pies de profundidad. A Martini le gusta la pesca de profundidad con una vara y un carrete manual, no una instalación eléctrica.

Martini ha capturado varios récords mundiales haciendo este tipo de pesca. En este viaje pudo atrapar a un hermoso pargo reina, así como un mero brumoso muy grande. Mientras limpiabamos los peces en la marina, atrajimos a una grancantidad de tiburones cabeza de batea muygrandes a los que les gusta la comida fácil que pueden obtener en los muelles de la marina.

Los muelles en Bimini no son un buen lugar para ir a nadar.

El tercer día Roberta entró en acción al atrapar un macabi grande con equipo de mosca desde la proa de nuestro barco.

Tuvimos una gran estadia en Bimini y pudimos regresar a casa de manera segura con muy buen clima.