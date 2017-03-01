Efficient Webasto A/C Series is quiet and compact

An air-conditioned cabin can be a welcome relief on hot, humid nights. The BlueCool S-Series of self-contained air conditioning units from Webasto Thermo & Comfort North America provide energy-efficient climate control in a quiet, compact package.

Designed for boats with up to three cabins, the self-contained, stand-alone BlueCool S-Series includes seven sizes of compact air conditioners with integrated reverse-cycle heating. Models range from 8,000 to 27,000 BTU/h to fit the boat owner’s needs. Each offers plug-and-play installation utilizing a new controller board with USB interface, and is provided with all electronics, blower and controls. It can be CAN-Bus compatible by using the Webasto CAN-Bus module. A soft-start unit is available optionally.