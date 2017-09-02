Express Joystick System Ends Docking Nightmares

Ask the average owner what the most challenging part of boating is and the answer will invariably be maneuvering and docking, especially in breezy weather. Pose that same question to someone whose boat has Twin Disc’s groundbreaking Express Joystick System® (EJS™) installed and the reply will likely be that there aren’t enough weekends in the year.

EJS delivers reliable, effortless fingertip control over conventional driveline boats. It actuates a boat’s throttle through the EC300 Power Commander system, QuickShift® transmissions and thrusters, proportional to the amount of pressure exerted and without any lag or lurching.

It’s intuitive: users simply push and twist, and the boat instantly responds. It’ll move in any direction, spin on its axis or crab sideways. It’s a completely fluid experience that provides a level of confidence before unknown. www.twindisc.com