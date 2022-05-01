By Pat Ford

Earlier this year, I organized a fly- fishing trip to the Galapagos Islands with Rhona Chabot and our friends Chris and Jennifer Lalli. Chris is an accomplished fly fisherman but never had attempted to catch a big marlin with a fly rod. The striped marlin in the Galapagos Islands are very big and difficult to capture using fly-fishing equipment. After a number of failed attempts, Chris got the technique and started landing big marlin on fly. Rhona and Jennifer caught a number of marlin on spinning rods using bait. I caught a few fish on fly and then dedicated myself to taking photos of this great adventure.

Our trip was organized by my friend Javier Guevara who owns Ecuador Fly Fishing Tours. I highly recommend that you contact him if interested in a great fishing adventure in the Galapagos Islands. You can contact Javier at ecuadorflyfishing@hotmail.com or call him at (630) 877-2649