By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Fly fishing for trout started in England during the 15th century.

At that time the rods were made of bamboo and the line was made from braided horse hair. Over the years, the equipment evolved dramatically and today we use special fly lines and clear monofilament leaders that the trout can’t see. The original idea has not changed. From the beginning, we tried to imitate the insects that live in the mountain streams where the trout live. These insects have always been the main source of food for the trout. In fly fishing the goal has always been to imitate every stage of insect development from the larvae that grow under the stones in the stream to the emerging flies that have completed their life cycle and are ready to fly away.

The sport of fly fishing for trout remains very popular and is practiced in many areas where these beautiful fish make their living in mountain streams and lakes.

On a recent trip to North Carolina, I had the opportunity to go fly fishing for rainbow and brown trout in a beautiful mountain stream near Boone. I was lucky to catch some beautiful fish and enjoy a beautiful day in the mountains where the only sounds come from nature and the views were spectacular.

Pesca de truchas con mosca en Carolina del Norte

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

La pesca de truchas con mosca se inició en Inglaterra durante el siglo XV.

En ese momento, las cañas estaban hechas de bambú y la línea estaba hecha de pelo de caballo trenzado. A lo largo de los años, el equipo evolucionó drásticamente y hoy utilizamos líneas de mosca especiales y líderes de monofilamento transparentes que las truchas no pueden ver. La idea original no ha cambiado. Desde el principio, intentamos imitar a los insectos que viven en los arroyos de montaña, donde viven las truchas. Estos insectos siempre han sido la principal fuente de alimento de las truchas. En la pesca con mosca, el objetivo siempre ha sido imitar todas las etapas del desarrollo de los insectos, desde las larvas que crecen debajo de las piedras en el arroyo hasta las moscas emergentes que han completado su ciclo de vida y están listas para volar.

El deporte de la pesca de truchas con mosca sigue siendo muy popular y se practica en muchas áreas donde estos hermosos peces viven y se desarrollan en arroyos y lagos de montaña.

En un viaje reciente a Carolina del Norte, tuve la oportunidad de pescar con mosca truchas arco iris y truchas marrones en un hermoso arroyo de montaña cerca de Boone. Tuve la suerte de atrapar algunos peces hermosos y disfrutar de un hermoso día en la montaña, donde los únicos sonidos que escuché provenian de la naturaleza, al mismo tiempo que contemplaba las bellas y espectaculares vistas de esa exuberante y paradisiaca región dificil de olvidar por su majestuosidad incomparable.