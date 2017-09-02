Fortress Anchor Chosen For The F/V Tuna.Com

Nowhere is it written that an anchor needs to be heavy to be effective. At 21 lbs., Fortress Marine Anchors’ FX-37 is easily deployed, yet, in hard sand and 30 kts of wind, it holds up to 12,000 lbs. That’s why Capt. Dave Carraro, renowned for his adventures on National Geographic Channel’s series Wicked Tuna, outfitted his 44′ Calvin Beal F/V Tuna.com with a lightweight and highly efficient FX-37. The FX-37 is engineered for boats 46’–51′. Like all Fortress anchors, it’s adjustable to 32° or 45° to optimize the angle of its shank and sharpened flukes for different seabed conditions.The anchor deploys effortlessly from a bow roller or by hand. Rustproof and non-magnetic, the FX-37 is made in the USA from a precision-machined, marine-grade, aluminum-magnesium alloy. Unlike comparable steel anchors that weigh twice as much, it can be disassembled for stowage and has no welds to fail. www.fishgloucester.com