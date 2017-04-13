Guy Harvey Outpost’s Popular “Burning Wahoo” Bonfire Series Tournament Returns to Old Bahama Bay For February 2016

By John Bell

The Bonfire Fishing Tournament Series, created and managed by Guy Harvey Outpost Resorts, today has announced dates for the Second Annual Burning Wahoo Tournament , scheduled for February 25-28, 2016 on West End, Grand Bahama Island. Chasing wahoo along West End’s Wahoo Alley and beyond this February will be top anglers looking to take home cash, prizes and bragging rights for the newest edition of the popular “Burning Wahoo” Bonfire Series tournament hosted by Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour.

The two-day tournament will kick off with a Captain’s meeting and barbecue on Thursday, February 25th and will then offer private party events (including a traditional Bahamian Junkanoo), a beach bonfire with a burning wahoo sculpture, and an awards ceremony dinner during the course of the tournament.

This past February, anglers in 23 boats competed for the largest wahoo and aggregate total over the two-day Burning Wahoo tournament off West End. St. Augustine’s Fishin a Loan team emerged as the tournament champion, landing the largest wahoo at 63.9 lb on Day 1 and a 60.5 lb wahoo on Day 2 for a cumulative total of 448 lbs. Cash and prizes totaled $30,000.

For the 2016 edition, Tournament Director Cliff Jensen said early bird pricing (prior to December 31) is $300 per angler with a minimum of four anglers per boat. Also the first 25 boats registered and stay at the hotel will receive a $200 credit.

Jensen said cash, trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top teams. To register online, please go to: www.bonfireseries.com.

Sixty miles east of Palm Beach, Old Bahama Bay has 70 luxury guestrooms, a 70-slip deep-water marina with fuel and on-site customs, and a full array of resort amenities.

Available for tournament charter will be legendary Bahamas/Walker’s Cay Captain Billy Black and Dutchess, his 50-foot Hatteras, as a Guy Harvey Expedition Fishing Outfitter.

Guy Harvey Outpost Resorts, as part of its “Travel With a Purpose” mission, which combines a unique celebration at Outpost Destinations while promoting conservation, awareness and education, is again partnering with The Bahamas and Old Bahama Bay to benefit the West End All Age School with an end of tournament donation.