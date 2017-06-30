Infinity By Harman Bt Soundbar Sets New Standard

Awesome music is as much a part of boating as sunshine. With the new Infinity by Harman® Kappa 4100MSB Amplified Marine Soundbar from Prospec Electronics, crystal clear audio performance even at 100db is now available in a super flexible, compact, separable speaker system. Weather and splash proof, the silver Kappa Marine Soundbar features four 4″ long excursion woofers and two 2″ edge-driven dome tweeters. It can be separated into two towers to optimize sound quality for specific applications. With two channel, full-range left and right outputs, the device can be expanded with additional components. Matched with its integrated 120W x 2 class-D amplifier, it produces audio that rivals premium home or automotive systems. www.prospecelectronics.com