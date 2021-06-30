Take a walk through our magical world, where hundreds of free-flying butterflies and color birds, including two beautiful flamingos, inhabit a glass-enclosed, climate-controlled tropical habitat. Enjoy the Learning Center and explore the butterfly world with a short film and educational displays. In the Gift Shop choose from a wide variety of Nature related gift items, and marvel at the kaleidoscope of butterfly display artwork in the Gallery. Conservatory admissions opens daily at 9:00 am with lasts ticket sold at 4:30 pm. The Gift Shop and Gallery closes at 5:30 pm.

The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory 1316 Duval St. Key West, FL 33040

Phone: (305)296-2988

Fax: (305)296-2901

www.keywestbutterfly.com keywestbutterfly.com