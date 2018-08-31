Markets of the World Seattle’s Pike Place Market

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

The Pike Place market in Seattle Washington is one of the oldest farmer’s markets in the US. The market was created in 1907 and over the years became a great place to buy locally grown produce and locally caught fish and seafood. This market has also become one of Seattle’s main tourist attractions. The market also offers a large variety of restaurants, specialty shops, antique shops and many arts and crafts.

I visited Pike’s Place for the first time more than 20 years ago and was impressed by the fish market. When a costumer orders a salmon, the employees behind the counter select a fish and throw it in the air clear across the shop where another employee catches it in the air and proceeds to prepare it for the costumer. This ritual attracts many tourists to the fish market.

I recently visited Pike’s Place again and was happy to see that this tradition is still carried out at the fish market.

Pikes Place market should definitely be on your list if you visit Seattle. These days’ more than 10 million people visit the market every year. The market is Seattle’s most popular tourist attraction.

Mercados del mundo Mercado de Pike Place en Seattle

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

El mercado de Pike Place en Seattle Washington es uno de los mercados de agricultores más antiguos de los EE. UU. Este mercado fue creado en 1907 y con el transcurso de los años se convirtió en un gran lugar para comprar productos cultivados localmente, así como pescados y mariscos capturados localmente. Este mercado también se ha convertido en una de las principales atracciones turísticas de Seattle, porque posee una gran variedad de restaurantes, tiendas especializadas y de antigüedades, asi como muchas obras de artes y artesanías.

Visité Pike’s Place por primera vez hace más de 20 años y quedé impresionado por el mercado de pescado. Cuando un cliente ordena un salmón, los empleados detrás del mostrador seleccionan un pescado y lo arrojan al aire libre a través de la tienda donde otro empleado lo recoge en el aire y procede a prepararlo para el cliente. Esta costumbre pintoresca atrae a muchos turistas al mercado de pescado. Hace poco visité Pike’s Place y me alegré de ver que esta tradición todavía se lleva a cabo en el mercado de pescado.

Si usted visita Seattle, este mercado debe estar en su lista favorita. En la actualidad, más de 10 millones de personas visitan este mercado cada año, porque es la atracción turística más popular de Seattle.