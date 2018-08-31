Memories from the Amazon

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

The Amazon jungle has been one of my favorite places to visit for the last 25 years. All of my Amazonian adventures have been primarily fishing adventures in pursuit of river monsters, many of which I submitted for fishing world records. My travels took me to the rain forests of Brazil, Suriname and Guyana. During my many visits I stayed with native tribes, visited with the Riverboat People or “Ribereños”and encountered many wild animals that most people would be happy to see in a zoo. On this edition of Sol&Mar I want to share with all of our readers some memories that I will never forget.

Recuerdos de la Amazonia

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

La selva amazónica ha sido uno de mis lugares favoritos para visitar durante los últimos 25 años. Todas mis aventuras amazónicas han sido principalmente aventuras de pesca en busca de monstruos de río, muchos de los cuales presenté para los récords mundiales de pesca.

Durante mis numerosos viajes a las selvas tropicales de Brasil, Suriname y Guyana, visité las tribus aborígenes y también a los nativos Ribereños” del Riverboat People y me encontré con muchos animales salvajes que la mayoría de las personas estarían encantados de ver en un zoológico. En esta edición de Sol & Mar quiero compartir con nuestros lectores algunos recuerdos que nunca olvidaré.