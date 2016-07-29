Miami Beach: A Sunshine Paradise

Miami Beach is considered one of the most attractive cities in the United States, in no small part to our beautiful coastline and the loads of fun activities for any demographic.

Miami Beach is in Miami Dade County, on the rich, sandy shores of the Southern Peninsula. The city is located on the barrier islands on the outskirts of Miami, right in between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The city was incorporated in 1915, and ever since the city has provided some of the finest beach resorts in America.

Miami Beach is well known for its Art Deco District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its value to the city’s history. Art Deco District, also known as by locals as “Deco Drive,” is one of the largest collections of the Art Deco style of architecture in the entire world. The old Art Deco District has various building such as hotels, apartments and other structures that were built between 1923 and 1943.

At the shores of Miami Beach, there is no limit to what you can do. Some of the most popular activities to do at the beach include swimming on the smooth warm waters and sunbathing under the tropical sun. For those of you looking for adventure Miami Beach offers parasailing, along with jet skiing and helicopter tours. If the beach isn’t your thing, there are plenty of shops for everyone on world famous roads such as Lincoln Road, and plenty of cuisine offered just a couple minutes from the beach.

South Beach is a neighborhood in Miami Beach which is also nicknamed by the locals as “SoBe.” South Beach was the first section of Miami Beach when it was first developed in the 1910’s. Miami Beach has become host to hundreds of nightclubs, restaurants, boutiques, hotels, and famous events like Art Basel. All these exclusivity have attracted tourists from all over the world to have second homes in Miami Beach.

The city has also earned its reputation for its active nightlife, such as popular dance clubs like “LIV” at the Fontainebleau Hotel. Also inside of the Fontainebleau Hotel there is also the world famous “Bleau Bar”, which has been a popular place for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, The Rat Pack, and Elvis Presley and so many more. If you like cocktails, you will like “The Rose Bar” at the Delano. The Rose Bar at the Delano was specifically tailored for cocktail lovers and people who prefer a more luxurious life.

Nikki Beach is also another exclusive place in Miami Beach. It was named the sexiest place on Earth by The London Observer and the #1 spot on the Travel Channel. Nikki beach is located on South Beach, and considered to be the ultimate beach club. What makes Nikki Beach the ultimate beach club is the flawless mixture of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art.

Miami Beach is currently one of the most desirable places in the United States for someone who is considering purchasing a vacation home in Florida. It will definitely provide a free lodging for the holidays and it will also give the opportunity to rent it out the rest of the year.

