Miami: Its culture and Cuban Influence

Miami is the second largest city in Florida and it is known for its rich heritage and different cultural influences. It is alsowell-known as the “Capital of Latin America” due to its high population of Spanish-speakers. Due to the proximity of the city of Miami to that of the shores of Cuba, almost half of all Cuban emigrants have established in this city and have enhanced its culture by passingthe “Latin flavor to the American shores”. Therefore the city is a big contributor to America’s overall diversity and it is also the city with the largest Cuban Community.

Currently, there are supposed to be an estimate of over 1.2 million Cubans living in Miami. After Fidel Castro came into Power in 1959, hundreds of thousands of Cubans immigrated to Miami. Another big event was in 1980 when the Mariel boatlift which brought over 150,000 Cubans to Miami.

There is even a part of downtown Miami named Little Havana due to the large number of Cuban exiles and Cuban-American citizens. Little Havana has been included in the National Trust for Historic Preservations and declared a national treasure in 2017. In this area you will find a colorful street life, full of local businesses, restaurants with some of the most incredible and authentic Cuban food as well as museums, theaters, bars, art galleries, cigar shops and more.One can easily go salsa dancing on a Friday night, or find an excellent recipe for flan by knocking on a neighbor’s door.

There is so much to explore in Miami and you will definitely note the strong cultural influence of Spanish speaking population. The city is home to several well-known festivals, including “Calle Ocho”, “Viernes Culturales”, “The Three Kings Parade”.

Miami is very attractive for Latin Americanssince other Caribbean nations have also contributed to the multicultural landscape, blending with Cubans and creating their own distinct neighborhoods like Little Haiti in north downtown Miami. Economic blight and civil war also brought Guatemalans, Hondurans, and other Central Americans to the neighborhood, as well.

Still, the allure of this city, in many ways a personification of affluent Latin-American ambitions of a life of safety, stability and comfort, seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future.And Miami itself appears ready to continue to embrace the cultural diversity they bring with them, along with the economic prosperity they have helped to create in their new hometown.

