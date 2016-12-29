MFYHF is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides instruments and music education to under-served children to foster higher levels of human expression and strengthen important values such as respect, self-esteem, talent, passion, discipline, communication, social integration and compassion,

We primarily support educational institutions in the South Florida region but with the support of donors and sponsors our goal is to grow and take our efforts Nationwide.

MUSIC FOR YOUR HEART FOUNDATION became a proud partner of SIMAN ORCHESTRAL FOUNDATION, that provide classical instruments educational program for children starting at the age of 2 years old. A great addition to our mission. These pictures taken by the amazing photographer Pablo Blazquez, where taken at the rehearsal that took place September 26th, 2012, at “The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum” at FIU Miami FL.

Founder

Ruben Campbell

Address: 846 Michigan Ave. Unit # 1, Miami Beach FL 33139

Phone: 305-773-2013

Email: rc.mfyh@gmail.com