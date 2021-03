By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

I started fishing in Everglades National Park around 30 years ago. Some of my most memorable fishing adventures have taken place in the rich estuary waters of this park. There are so many great memories, such as my first world record on a fly rod or a four-hour fight with a great tarpon which at the end I lost but will never forget. There are many other great adventures and wonderful memories of fishing with friends and family in this great place.

My son Martini shared many of these adventures with me since he was a small child.

This year the pandemic forced me to cancel many out of town fishing adventures. Everglades National Park made it possible for me to continue fishing close to home.

Now I want to share with you some of these memories in a photo essay about my fishing adventures in this wonderful park.