N2K-Enabled Stereos allow for sophisticated user interface

NMEA2000-enabled multi-function displays are a great way to consolidate data from numerous devices and make it more accessible, and save on valuable helm space. Prospec Electronics delivers two stereo receivers that easily connect into an NMEA2000 network, the Infinity by Harman PRV450 and Infinity by Harman MBB400. Now, controlling music through a GPS, chart plotter or fish finder is as easy as touching a screen.

The INFPRV450 is a stand-alone receiver that has a color 3.5″ TFT screen. By installing a stand-alone unit, audio can still be played in the event of failure of other components. Also, the Infinity receiver allows for more user information than what would appear on just the GPS device. www.prospecelectronics.com