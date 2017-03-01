Near-Tragedy Inspires New Safety Device

Scott Smiles’ 42′ boat sank in 50 seconds, leaving him, a friend and their two PFD-clad young sons clinging to a cooler and EPIRB the only items he had time to grab. The harrowing experience inspired Smiles to develop Life Cell, a completely new approach to safety equipment storage. Making its Miami International Boat Show debut, the innovative Life Cell from Life Cell Marine Safety is a self-contained, buoyant device that holds user-supplied safety and survival equipment. Best of all, it provides flotation assistance for up to eight adults, depending on the model. The basic Life Cell, The Trailer Boat, is designed to assist 2–4 people. www.lifecellmarine.com