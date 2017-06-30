Ninth Annual Sailfish on Fly Tournament A Great Success!

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

This past January the Jake Jordan Invitational Sailfish on Fly Challenge was held at the famous Casa Vieja Lodge in the Pacific coast of Guatemala.

Casa Vieja Lodge is the world’s best destination for anglers interested in fishing for Pacific Sailfish and Marlin. This year the winners were Robert Cline and Nat Harris fishing with Captain Chris Sheeder on board Finest Kind.

To find out more about Casa Vieja Lodge visit their web page casaviejalodge.com or call 305-854-4665 or 800-882-4665

Noveno Torneo Anual de Pez Vela con Mosca ¡Un gran éxito!

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

El pasado enero se realizó el Jake Jordan Invitational Sailfish on Fly Challenge en el famoso Casa Vieja Lodge en la costa del Pacífico de Guatemala.

Casa Vieja Lodge es el mejor destino del mundo para pescadores interesados en la pesca del pez vela del Pacifico y el Marlin. Este año los ganadores fueron Robert Cline y Nat Harris pescando con el capitán Chris Sheeder a bordo de Finest Kind.

Para obtener más información sobre Casa Vieja Lodge visite su página web casaviejalodge.com o llame al 305-854-4665 o 800-882-4665