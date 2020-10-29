Paris, a great place to visit

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Paris is full of history, culture and romance. On a recent family trip, we visited a number of beautiful sites that I highly recommend. The Arc de Triomphe is one of the most famous monuments in Paris. It was commissioned in 1806 by Napoleon and finished many years later. The Arc became a rallying point for French troops parading after military victories and also serves as the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Champs-Elysees is a beautiful promenade bordered by many Shops, cinemas, cafes and gardens. Parisians celebrate New Year’s Eve in this popular walkway. The beautiful Seine River goes through Paris and ends in the English Channel. A stroll by the bank of the Seine will allow you to see many of the beautiful bridges that span the river as well as many riverboats that navigate this famous waterway. The Place de la Concorde is the largest square in Paris. Located at one end of the Champs-Elysees, it became the place where many met the guillotine during the French Revolution. Notre Dame de Paris, also know as Notre Dame Cathedral is considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture in Europe.

The Sacre-Coeur Basilica is one of Paris’s major tourist draws. This great Basilica is located on top of the Montmartre hill and overlooks the entire area. The Pantheon, originally built as a church now serves as the resting place for many prominent French citizens and a meetinghouse dedicated to the great intellectuals of France.

The Eiffel Tower is Paris’s most famous landmark. It is a must see on your first visit to Paris. It was built in 1889 for the World Exhibition in celebration of the French Revolution. I also recommend that you dine at a French restaurant and have a taste of the wonderful French food.

París, un lugar especial para visitar

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

París está lleno de historia, cultura y romance. En un viaje reciente con mi familia visitamos una serie de hermosos lugares de Paris que recomiendo. El Arco del Triunfo es uno de los monumentos más famosos de París. Su construcción fue encargada en 1806 por Napoleón y terminada muchos años después. El arco se convirtió en un punto de encuentro de las tropas francesas para desfilar después de las victorias militares y también sirve como la tumba del Soldado Desconocido.

Champs-Elysees es un precioso paseo marítimo bordeado por muchas tiendas, cines, cafés y jardines. Los parisinos celebran la víspera de Año Nuevo en este paseo popular. El río Sena pasa a través de París y termina en el Canal Inglés. Un paseo por la orilla del Sena le permitirá ver muchos de los hermosos puentes y barcas que atraviesan este famoso río.

La Plaza de la Concordia es la más grande de París. Situada en un extremo de los Campos Elíseos, se convirtió en el lugar donde se reunían las personas para presenciar las ejecuciones con la guillotina durante la Revolución Francesa.

Notre Dame de París, también conocida como Catedral de Notre Dame es considerado uno de los mejores ejemplos de la arquitectura gótica francesa en Europa.

La basílica del Sacré-Coeur es una de las atracciones parisinas. Esta gran basílica se encuentra en la parte superior de la colina de Montmartre con vistas a toda la zona. El Panteón, construido originalmente como iglesia, es ahora el lugar de descanso para muchos ciudadanos franceses prominentes y un centro de reuniones dedicadas a los grandes intelectuales de Francia.

La Torre Eiffel es el monumento más famoso de París. Es un lugar obligado en su primera visita a París. Fue construida en 1889 para la Exposición Universal en la celebración de la Revolución Francesa. También recomiendo que usted cene en un restaurante francés y saboree la deliciosa comida francesa.