Passionate Adventure Defines Luxury Tender

There’s a sense of passionate adventure that comes with the yachting lifestyle. Argos Nautic’s 305 indulges this notion. It’s a compact, lightweight 11′ RIB tender that’s as much at home exploring a secluded cay in Exuma as it is Miami Beach.

A 305 owner doesn’t have to search to find his boat among a sea of lookalike utilitarian tenders; it stands apart in a sea of sameness. Designed by Patrizio Facheris, its pedigreed Italian styling is a marriage of lithe form and opulent comfort. No detail has been overlooked—every component was chosen not out of convenience, but to expand and augment the overall design.

The 305 is customizable to the point of being a bespoke vessel. Some opt to match the tender to its mothership, others gravitate towards the newest, trendiest palette of color and texture. Each is an exclusive, one-of-a-kind creation that reflects the individuality of its owner.

Nothing of luxury is devoid of grace and the premium 305 is no exception. Its well-appointed interior is striking. Its teak and holly flooring are a counterpoint to the glossiness of its silky interior. The sumptuous seating and thoughtful design offer ample space for four. Hidden storage compartments abound, providing even more interior room. Even the LED lighting sets a mood that is unmistakably Argos Nautic.