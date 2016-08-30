By Pat Ford

Every January hoards of Spanish sardines and other baitfish congregate about 15 miles off the Island on Isla Mujeres, Mexico. The schools of baitfish soon attract schools of sailfish. A short ferry ride from Cancun, Isla Mujeres has developed into an Atlantic sailfish paradise for American sportfishing boats, who are chasing the schools of sailfish. I try to get to Isla Mujeres and ride with my friend Martin Bracamonte on his customized Hatteras ‘Perfect Game’.

The daily plan is simple run to the area where the sails were the day before and look for frigate birds. At first they will be high in the sky, searching, waiting for the sailfish to push the bait to the surface. If the frigates are diving in a V formation, they are on bait being pushed by sails and that’s where you want to be. It’s one of the most fascinations sights in the ocean…I will never get tired of watching sailfish balling bait.

Contact the “Perfect Game” at Cancunboatclub.com and book a trip!