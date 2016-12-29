Premium Rib Tender Built In The Us, With International Flair

The 10′ Argos Nautic 305 is an elegant, thoughtful expression of everything a compact premium yacht tender should be. Hand built in the USA by skilled craftsmen, they radiate the meticulous build quality that discerning yacht owners demand.

At first glance, designer Patrizio Facheris’s sophisticated lines reveal the 305’s international flavor, but it’s the details that set this center console RIB apart. Extraordinary care is given to everything from the stitching on the sumptuous seating to the meticulous order of the electrical wiring that most people will never see. Both are testament to Argos Nautic’s dedication to creating only the finest tender available.

Creative consultants help owners match their 305 to everything from their mothership to a favorite handbag. An almost unlimited spectrum of color, fabric and option combinations are available to develop a boat that’s as unique and individual as its owner.

The list of standard features is impressive. An exquisite tilting Isotto steering wheel, premium Fusion sound system, teak flooring, gleaming stainless steel and stylish custom Italian fittings all contribute to a tender that makes its presence known wherever it’s found. www.argosnautic.com