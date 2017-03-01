Private Bahamian Destination Of Princess Cays Added To Itineraries Of Six Carnival Cruise Line Ships Beginning In May 2017

Stunning Tropical Destination Offers Beautiful White-Sand Beaches and Wide Variety of Activities, Including Snorkeling, Kayaking, Water sports and More

The private Bahamian destination of Princess Cays has been added to the itineraries of six different Carnival Cruise Line ships beginning in May 2017. Carnival Cruise Line ships are expected to make 40 calls to Princess Cays in 2017 and 98 the following year.

Located on the southern tip of the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas and operated by Carnival’s sister company Princess Cruises, Princess Cays is a breathtaking tropical oasis where vacationers can relax on miles of unspoiled white-sand beaches and swim in crystal clear waters teeming with tropical fish. The facility includes a 40-acre complex highlighted by an observation tower offering panoramic views of the island, along with bars, restaurants and retail shops with local crafts, souvenirs and artwork. A complimentary barbeque lunch service featuring an array of delicious choices is also offered. Princess Cays is connected by a series of paved paths that lead to palm tree-dotted beaches where clamshells and private bungalows are available for rent. A variety of shore excursions – from dune buggy adventures and glass bottom boat tours to paddle boarding, windsurfing and kayaking – are also available.

Various operational enhancements, including the addition of larger, more efficient tenders to facilitate getting guests ashore quickly and comfortably, are currently underway.

Princess Cays will be featured on the following Carnival itineraries in 2017: select seven-day cruises aboard Carnival Pride from Baltimore; five-day voyages aboard Carnival Ecstasy from Charleston, S.C.; eight-day sailings on Carnival Conquest from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; five-day voyages on Carnival Elation from Jacksonville, Fla.; four- day voyages aboard Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral, Fla.; and four-day cruises aboard Carnival Sensation from Miami.

“At Carnival, we’re always looking for new and exciting destinations for our guests and Princess Cays is a beautiful island paradise with gorgeous beaches and an array of ‘fun-in-the-sun’ activities that our guests will really enjoy experiencing on their vacation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Princess Cays is one of several private destinations and cruise facilities operated by Carnival Corporation. Others include Half Moon Cay (Bahamas), Grand Turk (Turks & Caicos), Puerta Maya (Cozumel), Mahogany Bay (Roatan) and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic).

