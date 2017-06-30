Simple Device Protects Dock Lines And Boat Finishes

Boats tied up or at anchor never stop moving. If the motion isn’t relentlessly sawing away at a cleated dock line—typically unseen—it’s causing the cordage to rub against the vessel. Once the rope parts, significant damage can occur to the vessel and its surroundings. Secure® Chafe Guards from Davis Instruments are quick and easy to install and remove, and safeguard against the havoc brought on by friction and abrasion. Secure Chafe Guards fit braided and three-strand line from 3/8″ to 1″. Velcro hook fasteners line the entire interior to securely grip the rope so it doesn’t slip. Built to last, they’re made from abrasion-resistant, UV-stabilized, marine-grade nylon webbing, yet they’re soft and pliable. www.davisnet.com