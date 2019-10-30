Sports Photography

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Photos Pat Ford

The sports photographer must capture the action in such a way that a single image can portray the struggle that is taking place in the field.

This type of photography requires the perfect balance between the art and science of photography. In this photo essay about football, renown sports photographer Pat Ford captures the essence of the struggle taking place in the field of battle at a recent University of Miami game.

Fotografía deportiva

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Fotos Pat Ford

El fotógrafo deportivo debe capturar la acción de tal manera que una sola imagen pueda retratar la lucha que está teniendo lugar en el campo.

Este tipo de fotografía requiere el equilibrio perfecto entre el arte y la ciencia de la fotografía. En este ensayo fotográfico sobre fútbol, el reconocido fotógrafo deportivo Pat Ford captura la esencia de la lucha que tiene lugar en el campo de batalla en un reciente juego de la Universidad de Miami.