Storing A PWC On A Lift Is Easier, Faster And Safer

With an average price tag north of $11,000, personal watercraft (PWC) are investments that deserve to be maintained. The best way to keep them in showroom-like condition is to store them on a lift. Not only is it faster, safer and more convenient than using a trailer or dolly, it’s far gentler on valuable watercraft. Golden Boat Lifts manufactures a wide range of easy-to-operate PWC lifts for almost any site, even accommodating multiple boats on a single unit. Its two most popular models are its Four-Post and Elevator styles. Golden Boat Lifts Four-Post lifts utilize existing or installed piles. They can be manufactured for single or multiple PWC. www.goldenboatlifts.com