Suzuki Repower Launches Owner S Edge Program

Suzuki RePower by Mastry, a Yanmar Company, has launched Owner’s Edge. The membership program is an integrated initiative to provide superior service to its expanding customer base and market the benefits of repowering a boat.

Owner’s Edge provides members with a generous Trade Allowance Program that’s based on engine age and hours. Additionally, it includes 24/7 access to a Mastry employee through its private hotline, exclusive discounts on products and services, and invitations to educational seminars and local in-store events. There are eight Suzuki RePower Centers throughout the southeast, with more planned.

Even well-maintained boats eventually begin to lose power as their engines age. A cost-effective alternative to replacing the vessel is to repower with high-output, lightweight, four-stroke Suzuki outboards.

www.suzukirepower.com