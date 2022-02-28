By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Many years ago, I was on my way to another fishing adventure in the Florida Keys when I stopped at a quaint art shop on the way. At this location I found a beautiful bird carving and fell in love with right away. I purchased the carving and asked about the artist. The owner of the shop told me that artist was the bird lady that had a small bird sanctuary behind her home nearby. On another visit to the keys, I decided to visit the bird lady. This is how I met artist Laura Quinn, who was dedicating her life to the rehabilitation of injured birds in the Florida Keys.

A few years later the bird lady was able to purchase property on the bay side to expand the bird center in order to provide care to a larger number of sick and injured birds. I made it a habit to visit the bird center every time I went on another fishing adventure. Over time I purchased from her a number of bird carvings which she made during summer months when there were less injured birds to care for. She told me that by selling her carvings she could have more money to invest in the bird center.

I continued to visit and when my children were old enough,I took them there on weekends to volunteer and help with the injured birds.

As time went by, Laura got older and became frail. I was really sad when I found out that she had passed away. I am very happy to tell you though that her legacy remains very strong. Today the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center is a vital part of the Florida Keys community and provides care and rehabilitation to many birds in need. All of this thanks to Laura Quinn “The Bird Lady”

As a tribute to Laura, I want to share with you a photo essay of all the bird carvings that The Bird Lady made for me.

Las tallas de la Dama Pájaro

Hace muchos años, me dirigía a otra aventura de pesca en los Cayos de Florida cuando me detuve en una pintoresca tienda de arte en el camino. En este lugar encontré una hermosa talla de pájaro y me enamoré de inmediato. Compré la talla y pregunté por el artista. El dueño de la tienda me dijo que la artista era la señora de los pájaros que tenía un pequeño santuario de pájaros detrás de su casa cercana. En otra visita a los cayos, decidí visitar a la señora pájaro. Así conocí a la artista Laura Quinn, quien dedicaba su vida a la rehabilitación de aves heridas en los Cayos de Florida.

Unos años más tarde, la dama de las aves pudo comprar una propiedad en el lado de la bahía para expandir el centro de aves y brindar atención a una mayor cantidad de aves enfermas y lesionadas. Me acostumbré a visitar el centro de aves cada vez que iba a otra aventura de pesca. Con el tiempo le compré una serie de tallas de pájaros que hizo durante los meses de verano cuando había menos pájaros heridos que cuidar. Me dijo que vendiendo sus tallas podría tener más dinero para invertir en el centro de aves.

Continué visitando y cuando mis hijos tuvieron la edad suficiente, los llevé allí los fines de semana para ser voluntarios y ayudar con las aves lesionadas.

Con el paso del tiempo, Laura envejeció y se volvió frágil. Me entristeció mucho cuando supe que había fallecido. Sin embargo, estoy muy feliz de decirles que su legado sigue siendo muy fuerte. Hoy, el Centro de Aves Silvestres de los Cayos de Florida es una parte vital de la comunidad de los Cayos de Florida y brinda atención y rehabilitación a muchas aves que lo necesitan. Todo esto gracias a Laura Quinn “The Bird Lady”

Como homenaje a Laura, quiero compartir con ustedes un ensayo fotográfico de todas las tallas de pájaros que me hizo La Dama Pájaro.