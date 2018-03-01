The Early Life of a Night-Herron

Dr. Martin Aróstegui

I have lived for many years next to a canal that opens to Biscayne Bay in South Florida. Over the years I have observed many birds that historically populated the Everglades and that have been able to adapt to an urban environment. Among the more common ones are Ospreys, Great Blue Herons, White Egrets, Ibises, Anhingas, Cormorants and Night Herons. All of these birds make a living hunting for fish, crabs, insects and lizards in my neighborhood.

A few weeks ago, while walking in my neighborhood I spotted a nest on an Oak tree overlying the waterway canal. This nest had one baby Yellow-Crowned Night Heron that was being guarded by the adult parents. I was fascinated by this discovery and proceeded to visit the nest and take photos of the developing baby bird for a period of about eight weeks. I figured that the baby bird was probably about one week old when I first discovered the nest. Over a period of a few weeks, this bird grew and developed almost to adult size and became totally independent of it’s parents, being able to fly and hunt at the canal’s edge all on it’s own. Shortly after the baby bird learned to hunt, it left the nest and the tree for good.

Our children take many years to become independent, yet a Night Heron can accomplish this feat in just a few weeks after birth.

I find that observing nature can teach us a lot about life.

La vida temprana de una garza Nocturna

Dr. Martin Aróstegui

He vivido durante muchos años al lado de un canal que se abre a Biscayne Bay en el sur de Florida. A lo largo de los años, he observado muchas aves que históricamente poblaron los Everglades y que han podido adaptarse a un entorno urbano. Entre los más comunes se encuentran las águilas pescadoras, las garzas reales, las garcetas blancas, los ibis, los anhingas, los cormoranes y las garzas nocturnas. Todas estas aves se alimentan cazando peces, cangrejos, insectos y lagartijas en mi vecindario.

Hace algunas semanas, mientras caminaba por mi vecindario, divisé un nido en un roble que cubría el canal. Este nido tenía un bebé Garza Nocturna Coronada de Amarillo que estuvo vigilada por los padres adultos. Me fascinó este descubrimiento y procedí a visitar el nido y tomar fotos del ave en desarrollo por un período de aproximadamente ocho semanas. Calculé que probablemente el pájaro bebé tenía aproximadamente una semana cuando descubrí el nido. Durante unas pocas semanas, este pájaro creció y se desarrolló casi hasta el tamaño de un adulto y se volvió totalmente independiente de sus padres, pudiendo volar y cazar al borde del canal por sí solo. Poco después de que el pajarito aprendió a cazar, dejó el nido y el árbol para siempre.

Nuestros niños tardan muchos años en independizarse, pero un Garza nocturna puede lograr esta hazaña en tan solo unas semanas después del nacimiento.

Encuentro interesante que observar la naturaleza puede enseñarnos mucho sobre la vida.