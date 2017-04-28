The IGFA Billfish Royal Slam on Fly

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Twenty-eight years ago I joined the iconic Miami Beach Rod and Reel Club. I acquired most of my angling skills as a member of this great organization. Eighteen months later I was on my way to Quepos Costa Rica to fish for Pacific Sailfish using fly tackle. This was in 1991. I was a novice at the time but persisted to catch and release three sailfish on fly with Captain Brendan Burke on board the Magic. This was the beginning of a quest that at the time I did not even know existed.

My next adventure was in La Guaira, Venezuela to fish for White Marlin on fly. I actually visited Venezuela on multiple occasions in the early 90’s and was able to catch and release White Marlin, Atlantic Blue Marlin and Sailfish on fly, fishing on board the Gigi with Captain Carlos Hernandez.

My son Martini got me involved in fishing for swordfish when he was just eight years old. We actually had many great adventures fishing with our dear friend Captain Bouncer Smith. These adventures culminated in my teaming up with Bouncer to catch the first swordfish on fly ever caught in Florida. I still consider this capture in 2002 to be the catch of a lifetime.

I did not pursue billfish on fly again until 2015 when I entered Jake Jordan’s Billfish Fly Fishing Tournament in Casa Vieja Lodge, Guatemala. It was there that my teammate Roy Cronacher mentioned the IGFA Billfish Royal Slam for the fist time. Roy mentioned that he was going to try for this very prestigious award given by the IGFA. I looked at my previous billfish on fly catches and decided that I should try for this coveted award myself. By now I had five of the nine fish needed. Captain David Salazar, owner of Casa Vieja taught me a lot about fishing for billfish on fly during that tournament.

I needed to capture a Pacific Blue Marlin and the best option was to go with my friend Jake Jordan to the ocean mounts that are about 150 miles offshore from Los Suenos Costa Rica. Jake taught me a lot about the techniques needed to successfully accomplish this very difficult capture. I went with my son Martini in June 2016 and was able to capture and release my Pacific Blue Marlin.

One of the most difficult fish to find for this quest was the spearfish. These fish are rare and very difficult to entice to eat a fly. I called my good friend Rufus Wakeman for advice. Rufus recommended that I fish with Captain Kevin Nakamaru in Kona, Hawaii. I did just that and soon was on my way with my wife Roberta to Kona in order to fish with Kevin.

The fishing gods were on my side and on the third day of fishing the spearfish came up and I was able to catch it with one of my flies.

Now we were half way to Australia already so we proceeded to Sydney and then all the way to Exmouth in western Australia. Our target was the Black Marlin and our guide was Jono Shales, who was also recommended by Rufus Wakeman. On our first day of fishing I was extremely lucky to catch and release two Black Marlin in the 200 pounds range. This capture was an epic one for me.

Eight fish down and only one left to go. Now was time to plan the capture of the last fish, the Striped Marlin. I determined that the best place to fish was Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. I called my friend Jaime Rendon and booked him for a few days in June of this year. Upon arrival in Mexico, Jaime told me the weather was too rough for his panga and we needed to find a bigger boat. My old friend Minerva Saenz came to the rescue. Minerva owns a great tackle shop and charter business in Cabo. She told me that since it was very rough, she had cancelled the charters for the next day and I could go if I was willing to deal with the rough seas. The next day I was on my way with Minerva’s best captain and crew.

Captain Pimi did not have much experience with fly-fishing but I explained to him and his crew what we needed to do and in three hours we had released the Striped Marlin and I was now the first angler ever to complete the IGFA Billfish Royal Slam on fly tackle.

I want to thank all of the fishing captains that guided me to all of these great captures as well as my good friends Pat Ford, Roy Cronacher and Rufus Wakeman. I could not have done it without the help and advise of these gentlemen. My wife Roberta and my son Martini were at my side for many of these captures, their support and encouragement were essential to my success.

La Asociación Internacional De Pesca Deportiva Billfish Royal Slam On Fly

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Hace veintiocho años me uní al icónico Miami Beach Rod and Reel Club. Adquirí la mayoría de mis habilidades de pesca como miembro de esta gran organización. Dieciocho meses después, me dirigí a Quepos, Costa Rica, para pescar el Pez Vela del Pacífico usando moscas. Esto fue en 1991. Yo era un novato en ese momento pero persistí para capturar y liberar tres peces vela con mosca con el Capitán Brendan Burke a bordo del Magic. Este fue el comienzo de una búsqueda que en ese momento ni siquiera sabía que existía.

Mi próxima aventura fue en La Guaira,Venezuela, para pescar al Marlin Blanco (White Marlin) con mosca. Visité Venezuela en varias ocasiones a principios de los 90 y pude capturar con mosca a las especies de Marlin Blanco (White Marlin), Aguja Azul (Atlantic Blue Marlin) y Pez Vela (Sailfish), pescando a bordo del Gigi con el Capitán Carlos Hernández.

Mi hijo Martini me involucro en la pesca del Pez Espada (Swordfish) cuando solo tenía ocho años. De hecho, tuvimos muchas grandes aventuras pescando con nuestro querido amigo, el Capitán Bouncer Smith. Estas aventuras culminaron en unirme con Bouncer para capturar el primer Pez Espada capturado con mosca en Florida. Todavía considero esta captura en 2002 como la captura de mi vida.

No busqué marlins con mosca nuevamente hasta 2015 cuando entré en el Torneo de Pesca con Mosca de Jake Jordan en Casa Vieja Lodge, Guatemala. Fue allí donde mi compañero Roy Cronacher mencionó a el IGFA Billfish Royal Slam por primera vez. Roy mencionó que iba a intentar obtener este prestigioso premio otorgado por IGFA. Revisé las capturas anteriores que hice con moscas y decidí que debía intentar este codiciado premio yo mismo. Por ahora tenía cinco de los nueve peces necesarios. El capitán David Salazar, propietario de Casa Vieja, me enseñó mucho sobre la pesca de peces de pico durante el torneo.

Necesitaba capturar un Marlin Azul (Pacific Blue Marlin) y la mejor opción era pescar con mi amigo Jake Jordan a las áreas oceánicas que están a unas 150 millas de la costa de Los Sueños, Costa Rica. Jake me enseñó mucho sobre las técnicas necesarias para lograr con éxito esta captura tan difícil. Fui con mi hijo Martini en junio de 2016 y pude capturar mi Marlin Azul (Pacific Blue Marlin).

Uno de los peces más difíciles de encontrar para esta búsqueda fue la Aguja del Pacifico (Spearfish). Estos peces son raros y muy difíciles de atraer con una mosca. Llamé a mi buen amigo Rufus Wakeman para pedirle consejo. Rufus me recomendó pescar con el capitán Kevin Nakamaru en Kona, Hawai. Hice exactamente eso y pronto estaba en camino con mi esposa Roberta a Kona para pescar con Kevin.

Los dioses de la pesca estaban de mi lado y en el tercer día de pesca apareció el Spearfish y pude atraparlo con una de mis moscas.

Ahora ya estábamos a medio camino de Australia, así que nos dirigimos a Sydney y luego a Exmouth en el oeste de Australia. Nuestro objetivo era el Marlin Negro (Black Marlin) y nuestro guía era JonoShales, quien también fue recomendado por Rufus Wakeman. En nuestro primer día de pesca, tuve la gran suerte de atrapar y liberar dos Marlin Negros en el rango de las 200 libras. Esta captura fue épica para mí.

Con ocho peces capturados solo quedaba uno por capturar. Ahora era el momento de planificar la captura del último pez, el Marlin Rayado (Striped Marlin). Decidí que el mejor lugar para pescar era Cabo San Lucas, México. Llamé a mi amigo Jaime Rendon y lo contraté por unos días en junio de este año. Al llegar a México, Jaime me dijo que el clima era demasiado difícil para su panga y que necesitábamos encontrar un barco más grande. Mi amiga Minerva Saenz vino al rescate. Minerva posee una gran tienda de aparejos de pesca y negocios de alquiler de barcos de pesca en Cabo. Ella me dijo que, como el clima estaba muy malo, había cancelado los clientes para el día siguiente y que yo podría ir si estaba dispuesto a luchar con los mares agitados. Al día siguiente, estaba en camino con el mejor capitán y equipo de Minerva.

El Capitán Pimi no tenía mucha experiencia en la pesca con mosca, pero le expliqué a él y a su tripulación lo que teníamos que hacer y en tres horas habíamos capturado al Marlin Rayado y ahora era el primer pescador que completaba el Billfish Royal Slam con equipo de mosca.

Quiero agradecer a todos los capitanes de pesca que me guiaron a todas estas grandes capturas, así como a mis buenos amigos Pat Ford, Roy Cronacher y Rufus Wakeman. No podría haberlo hecho sin la ayuda y el consejo de estos caballeros. Mi esposa Roberta y mi hijo Martini estuvieron a mi lado durante muchas de estas capturas, su apoyo y aliento fueron esenciales para mi éxito.