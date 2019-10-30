The Mushrooms I Have Encountered

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Over the years I have enjoyed very much hiking in the woods. During my hiking trips I have I have encountered many different types of mushrooms, which I find when the conditions are mild and moist. Mushrooms are the fruiting bodies of fungi that are often found in the spring and fall of the year. Many mushrooms are edible but it takes an expert to pick the edible ones. Some mushrooms are actually poisonous and others have psychedelic properties. Some cultures use mushrooms for medicinal purposes and some for spiritual value. I love to eat mushrooms but always buy them at the store, where they are safe to eat. Some nature lovers do go in the wild and pick mushrooms to eat. If you are interested in eating wild mushrooms, I suggest that you first buy a good book to learn how to identify the edible ones. In this photo essay I want to share with you all the different mushrooms I have encountered in my travels.

Los hongos que he encontrado

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

A lo largo de los años, he disfrutado mucho la practica del senderismo en el bosque. Durante mis viajes de senderismo, he encontrado una gran variedad de diferentes tipos de hongos, que encuentro cuando las condiciones atmosféricas son normales y húmedas. Los hongos desarrollados se encuentran a menudo en la espesura del bosque, durante la primavera y el otoño cada año. Muchos hongos son comestibles, pero se necesita un experto para elegir los comestibles. Algunos hongos son realmente venenosos y otros tienen propiedades psicodélicas. Algunas culturas usan hongos con fines medicinales y otros por valor espiritual. Me encanta comer hongos, pero siempre los compro en la tienda, donde son seguros para comer. Algunos amantes de la naturaleza van al bosque a recogen setas para comer. Si está interesado en comer hongos silvestres, le sugiero que primero compre un libro especializado para aprender a identificar los comestibles. En este ensayo fotográfico quiero compartir con ustedes todos los hongos diferentes que he encontrado en mis viajes.