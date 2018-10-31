The Pacific Northwest Vancouver Island

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

All coasts around our planet are fascinating places to visit and observe. I have always been attracted to the interface between the ocean and land because so much happens there. On a recent visit to Vancouver Island in Canada I had the opportunity to hike along the shoreline where I was able to take in the beauty and majesty created by the Pacific Ocean crashing against the rocky shoreline. During my stay I was also able to observe a pod of killer whales that make this part of our world their home. Recently I found out that these whales are in danger due to the diminishing salmon populations that they depend on for food.

We must do all we can to preserve the populations of many magnificent animals that find themselves in danger of extinction.

El noroeste del Pacifico, Isla de Vancouver

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Todas las costas alrededor de nuestro planeta son lugares fascinantes para visitar y observar. Siempre me ha atraído la interfaz entre el océano y la tierra, porque allí suceden muchos eventos naturales. En una visita reciente a la isla de Vancouver, en Canadá, tuve la oportunidad de caminar por la costa, donde pude apreciar la belleza y majestuosidad creadas por el Océano Pacífico que se estrelló contra la costa rocosa. Durante mi estadía también pude observar una manada de ballenas asesinas que hacen de esta parte de nuestro mundo su hogar. Recientemente descubrí que estas ballenas están en peligro debido a la disminución de las poblaciones de salmón de las que dependen para su alimentación.

Debemos hacer todo lo posible para preservar las poblaciones de muchos animales magníficos que se encuentran en peligro de extinción.