The Predators of the African Plains

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Millions of years ago, movement of the tectonic plates under the African continent lead to the formation of extensive grasslands. This development resulted in the evolution of many herbivores, which took advantage of the new food resource. Soon after the predators evolved to take advantage of all the meat provided by the herbivores. Today the African plains are the home of thousands of zebras, wildebeests, gazelles and many other antelopes. The predators are not far behind; today we have lions, leopards, cheetahs, hyenas, jackals, vultures, crocodiles and many others.

On a recent trip to Africa, I had the opportunity to witness many predators taking down their favorite prey. I found these scenes to be the highlight of my trip.

Once a kill is made news travel very fast. The first to notice are the vultures. They fly high in the air in order to spot the other predators actions below. Soon they gather in large numbers flying around the area where the dead animal is being consumed by the predators. Even before they land close to the kill, they have already alerted other predators by their circular flight around the predators consuming the kill. The scent of the dead animal also is carried by the wind and attracts many other predators to the scene. Soon, we may have vultures, jackals, and hyenas circling the kill.

I vividly remember a scene where a lioness and her two grown male cubs killed a large wildebeest one late afternoon. We returned the next morning to see a group of hyenas attempting to overpower the lions in order to take over what remained of the wildebeest. At one point the hyenas were able to take over and eat what remained.

On another occasion we witnessedtwo lionesses introducing their young cubs to a kill for the first time.

I know that these scenes may be upsetting to some, but they are part of the circle of life in the African plains and very important lessons in nature.

The following photo essay illustrates the balance of nature in the African plains

Los depredadores de los llanos africanos

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Hace millones de años, el movimiento de las placas tectónicas en el continente africano condujo a la formación de extensos pastizales. Este desarrollo resultó en la evolución de muchos herbívoros, que aprovecharon el nuevo recurso alimenticio. Poco después, los depredadores evolucionaron para aprovechar toda la carne proporcionada por los herbívoros. Hoy en día, las llanuras africanas son el hogar de miles de cebras, ñus, gacelas y muchos otros antílopes. Los depredadores no se quedan atrás. Hoy tenemos leones, leopardos, guepardos, hienas, chacales, buitres, cocodrilos y muchos otros.

En un viaje reciente a África, tuve la oportunidad de presenciar a muchos depredadores derribando su presa favorita, cuyas escenas fotografié como recuerdo culminante de mi viaje.

Una vez que se mata a una presa, las noticias viajan muy rápido. Los primeros en darse cuenta son los buitres. Vuelan alto en el aire para detectar las acciones de otros depredadores. Pronto se reúnen en grandes cantidades volando alrededor del área, donde los depredadores devoran al animal muerto. Incluso antes de aterrizar cerca de la matanza, ya han alertado a otros depredadores por su vuelo circular alrededor de los depredadores que consumen la matanza. El olor del animal muerto también es llevado por el viento y atrae a muchos otros depredadores a la escena. Pronto, podremos tener buitres, chacales e hienas rodeando la matanza.

Recuerdo vívidamente una escena en la que una leona y sus dos cachorros machos adultos mataron a un gran ñu una tarde. Regresamos a la mañana siguiente para ver a un grupo de hienas intentando dominar a los leones para apoderarse de lo que quedaba del ñu. En un momento las hienas pudieron tomar el control y comer lo que quedaba.

En otra ocasión, fuimos testigos de dos leonas cuando introducian a sus cachorros jóvenes a una caceria por primera vez.

Sé que estas escenas pueden ser molestas para algunos, pero son parte del círculo de la vida en las llanuras africanas y testimonios muy importantes en la naturaleza.

El siguiente ensayo fotográfico ilustra el equilibrio de la naturaleza en las planicies africanas.