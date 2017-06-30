The Quest for the Billfish Royal Slam on Fly

The Striped Marlin Capture

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

After returning from capturing the Striped Marlin Capture in Australia I contacted my friend Jaime Rendon to see if we could fish for the Striped Marlin from his panga in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In order to prepare for this adventure I visited my friend Elias Rodriguez at Miami Fishing Supply. Elias prepared a number of beautiful trolling lures to use in teasing the Striped Marlin. I tied all the flies according to color patterns suggested by Jaime.

We made plans but the weather gods had other ideas. We arrived in Cabo San Lucas to 20-25 knot winds from the west; weather too rough for a panga.

Jaime suggested that we visit a dear friend, Minerva Saenz, owner of the world famous Minerva’s Baja Tackle to arrange for a larger and faster boat. Minerva saved the trip by immediately assembling her best team to help me with this quest.

The next morning we went out on the Minerva II with captains Pimi Fiol, Esteban Alvarez and Carmelo Navarrete. I was the first fly fisherman they had seen in recent years. As it turned out, this team got up to speed very fast

and we had the Striped Marlin on fly next to the boat by 11:30 AM. My wife Roberta did not go with us because it was very rough. Now I did not have a photographer. Esteban promptly volunteered

to take photos with my SLR camera. This was fine until just before the release he informed me that he had never done this before. Just a little stress! As it turned out he got some great shots that were needed to certify the catch.

My wife Roberta went with us the next day and as it always happens, she out fished me by releasing one striped marlin on 20 Lbs. conventional with spinning gear and then one on fly using 20 Lb. tippet. I did catch one more before the day was over.

This capture was another great adventure for me and it was the last fish I needed to complete the capture of all billfish species of the world on fly, The Royal Slam.

I must admit that I am a bit sad that this great quest that started in 1991 is now completed. Stay tuned for the next edition of Sol&Mar. where I will write a story about the entire adventure.

La Búsqueda del Billfish Royal Slam Con Equipo De Mosca

La captura del Marlin Rayado

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Después de regresar de capturar al Marlin Negro en Australia, contacté a mi amigo Jaime Rendón para ver si podíamos pescar el Marlin Rayado en Cabo San Lucas, México. Para prepararme para esta aventura visité a mi amigo Elías Rodríguez en Miami Fishing Supply, quien preparó una serie de hermosos señuelos de pesca con mosca para usar en las búsqueda del Marlin Rayado. Amarré todas las moscas, según los patrones de color sugeridos por Jaime.

Hicimos planes, pero los dioses del tiempo tenían otras ideas. Llegamos a Cabo San Lucas con 20-25 nudos de viento desde el oeste. Tiempo demasiado áspero para la pesca de esta especie en una panga.

Jaime sugirió que visitáramos a una querida amiga, Minerva Saenz, propietaria de la famosa tienda de pesca Baja Tackle de Minerva para conseguir un barco más grande y más rápido. Minerva salvó el viaje ofreciéndonos su mejor tripulacion para ayudarme con esta búsqueda.

A la mañana siguiente salimos en la Minerva II con los capitanes Pimi Fiol, Esteban Alvarez y Carmelo Navarrete. Fui el primer pescador de mosca que habían visto en los últimos años. Como resultó, este equipo se puso al día muy rápido

Y asi tuvimos al marlin rayado capturado a las 11:30 de la mañana. Mi esposa Roberta no fue con nosotros, porque era una faena muy fuerte. Ahora no tenía un fotógrafo, pero Esteban se ofreció voluntariamente para tomar fotos con mi cámara SLR. Lo acepté bien hasta que justo antes de la captura me informó que nunca había hecho esto antes. Sólo un poco de estrés! Como resultado consiguió algunas buenas tomas fotograficas que eran necesarias para certificar la captura.

Con mi esposa Roberta fuimos a pescar al día siguiente y como siempre sucede, ella pescó un marlin rayado con un aparejo convencional y una linea de 20 libras y también otro marlin rayado con equipo de mosca. Yo capturé uno más con mosca antes de que terminara el día.

Esta captura fue otra gran aventura para mí y fue el último pescado que necesitaba para completar la captura de todos los peces de pico del mundo con equipo de mosca, el Billfish Royal Slam.

Debo admitir que estoy un poco triste, que esta gran búsqueda que comenzó en 1991 se haya completado. Estén atentos a la próxima edición de Sol & Mar Magazine, donde escribiré una historia sobre toda la aventura.