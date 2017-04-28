The Quest for the Capture of a Black Marlin on Fly Tackle

By Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Capturing a black marlin on fly tackle requires considerable skill and a lot of luck. The best place to find a small black marlin is Australia. After completing our spearfish capture in Hawaii, Roberta and I continued our travels to Australia. We spent a few days touring the cities of Sydney and Perth before we proceeded to our final destination, a small town on northwestern Australia by the name of Exmouth.

We traveled across Australia to fish with a very well known Captain, Jono Shales. Jono came highly recommended by my good friend Rufus Wakeman, who had fished with him before on multiple occasions. Upon arrival at Exmouth we were met by Jono, who told us that we had a very good weather day the next day but after that, the weather was going to turn very windy. In reality this meant that we had only one day to find this fish and therefore we were going to start fishing very early and stay as late as we needed.

We headed out early the next morning and were fishing shortly after the sun came up. It didn’t take long before the first black marlin came up and started attacking the teaser. Jono skillfully teased the fish close to the boat and I made my cast. The marlin promptly ate the fly, I set the hook and the fight was on. The marlin took 50 yards of line and then turned swimming towards the boat. I reeled as fast as I could until the leader touched the rod tip and I had officially caught the fish according to the rules of angling. Shortly the fish swam under the boat and I saw the fly come out of its mouth. I had an official capture, but no photo. I needed the photo for the Royal Slam application, so this capture did not count.

Later in the day a wahoo came behind the teaser and I was able to capture it. We took a photo of the wahoo and released it alive to fight another day.

Later in the afternoon, another black marlin came up on the teaser. Jono teased it to fly casting range and I made my cast. The fish attacked the fly aggressively, I set the hook and the fight was on. The fish jumped several times, putting on a very acrobatic show. I was able to get a release (leader touching the rod tip) in about 30 minutes, at that point the fish sounded and it took me 90 more minutes to subdue the fish and bring it boat side. My wife Roberta took a few photos and we then released the fish. We estimated the fish to be around 200 lbs.

This was a great day of fishing, two black marlin and one wahoo caught on fly tackle. A day I will never forget.

La búsqueda para capturar un marlin negro con equipo de mosca

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Capturar un marlin negro con equipo de mosca requiere mucha habilidad y mucha suerte. El mejor lugar para encontrar un pequeño marlin negro es Australia. Después de completar nuestra captura del spearfish (aguja del Pacifico) en Hawaii, Roberta y yo continuamos nuestro viaje a Australia. Pasamos unos días visitando las ciudades de Sydney y Perth antes de proceder a nuestro destino final, una pequeña ciudad al noroeste de Australia, cuyo nombre es Exmouth.

Viajamos por Australia para pescar con el reconocido capitán: Jono Shales, quien fue altamente recomendado por mi buen amigo Rufus Wakeman, que había pescado con él en varias ocasiones. A nuestra llegada a Exmouth nos encontramos con Jono, que nos dijo que tendriamos un buen tiempo al día siguiente, pero que, después de eso, el clima se tornaria con mucho viento. En realidad esto significaba que teníamos sólo un día para encontrar este pez y, por lo tanto, íbamos a empezar a pescar muy temprano y permaneceriamos tan tarde como fuese necesario.

Salimos temprano a la mañana siguiente y comenzamos a pescar poco después de que saliera el sol. No pasó mucho tiempo antes de que el primer marlin negro apareciera y comenzara a atacar el teaser. Jono atrajo hábilmente al marlin negro cerca del bote y yo lancé mi mosca. El marlin rápidamente atacó la mosca, yo enganché el anzuelo y la pelea comenzó. El marlin haló 50 yardas de línea y luego se volvió nadando hacia el bote. Me movilicé lo más rápido que pude hasta que el líder tocó la punta de la vara y yo pude capturar oficialmente el pez de acuerdo con las reglas de la pesca. El pez nadó debajo del barco y vi la mosca salir de su boca. Tuve una captura oficial, pero sin foto.Necesitaba la foto para la aplicación del Royal Slam, por lo que esta captura no fue contada.

Más tarde durante el día un wahoo (peto) vino detrás del teaser y pude capturarlo. Tomamos una foto del wahoo y lo soltamos vivo para que pudiera pelear otro dia.

Más tarde por la tarde, otro marlin negro apareció detras del teaser. Jono atrajo al pez cerca del barco, y yo lancé la mosca. El marlin negro atacó

la mosca agresivamente, anzuelé al pez y la pelea comenzó. El pez saltó varias veces, haciendo un bello espectáculo de acrobacia. Fui capaz de conseguir una liberación (líder tocando la punta de la vara) en unos 30 minutos. El pez se sumergió profundamente y me tomó 90 minutos más traerlo al lado del barco. Mi esposa Roberta tomó unas fotos y luego soltamos el pez. Estimamos que el pez pesaria alrededor de 200 libras.

Este fue un gran día de pesca: dos marlin negro y un wahoo capturados y liberados con equipo de mosca. Un día que nunca olvidaré.