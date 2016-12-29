The Quest for the Capture of a Spearfish on Fly Tackle

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

A few years ago, two of my fly-fishing friends started talking about attempting to complete the International Game Fish Association’s Billfish Royal Slam on fly tackle.

The Royal Slam in a prestigious award that is given to those anglers that are able to catch all the billfish of the world. So far a number of anglers have completed the Slam using conventional tackle with bait, but no angler has been able to complete this feat using fly fishing equipment. I had been fishing for billfish on fly for many years and was lucky enough to catch a number of different species. After reviewing my catches, I decided that I also had a chance to accomplish this feat.

One of the billfish I was missing was the elusive short bill spearfish. This fish is extremely rare and can only be found in waters of the Pacific Ocean for short periods of time during the months of February and March.

I soon decided that this was my next target in this very difficult quest and contacted an expert guide with a reputation for finding these fish in Kona Hawaii. Kevin Nakamaru is indeed a great guide with extensive experience in fishing for all billfish in Hawaiian waters. We organized to go on our fishing quest for the spearfish in Kona Hawaii during the month of March.

Just as we arrived, the weather turned ugly and we had to attempt fishing in very rough seas. For two days we fished in rough waters without success. The third day turned out to be very nice and we were hoping that our luck would change. At mid day, Kevin’s mates jumped on the deck and started teasing the fish that had appeared behind the teasers into casting range. I made my fly cast and moved the fly in order to attract the fish. Suddenly the fish turned towards the fly and attacked it aggressively. I set the hook and the fight started. The spearfish jumped multiple times and my wife Roberta who was the official cameraperson was able to capture the struggle with multiple photos.

After the capture, we released the spearfish alive and unharmed so that it could fight another day. I think that my readers already know that I am a strong conservationist and release most of my fish alive.

I hope to continue my quest very soon and will keep all of you informed on my progress.

To complete the Billfish Royal Slam, an angler must catch the following billfish. Atlantic Sailfish, Pacific Sailfish, Atlantic Blue Marlin, Pacific Blue Marlin, White Marlin, Spearfish, Black Marlin, Striped Marlin and Swordfish.

La captura de un Spearfish (Aguja del Pacífico) con equipo de mosca

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Hace unos años, dos de mis amigos de la pesca con mosca empezaron a hablar de intentar completar el Billfish Royal Slam de la Asociación Internacional de Pesca Deportiva.

El Royal Slam es un premio de prestigio que se otorga a los pescadores que son capaces de capturar a todos los peces de pico del mundo. Hasta este momento una serie de pescadores han completado el Slam utilizando equipo convencional con carnada, pero ningún pescador ha sido capaz de completar esta hazaña con equipo de pesca con mosca. Había estado pescando peces de pico con equipo de mosca por muchos años y fui bastante afortunado en haber capturado un número de diversas especies. Después de revisar mis capturas, decidí que yo también tenía la oportunidad de lograr esta hazaña.

Uno de los peces que me faltaba era el escurridizo spearfish de pico corto. Este pez es extremadamente raro y sólo se puede encontrar en las aguas del Océano Pacífico por períodos cortos de tiempo, durante los meses de febrero y marzo.

Pronto decidí que éste era mi siguienteobjetivo en estabúsquedamuydifícil y me puse en contacto con un guía experto con una reputación de encontrar estos peces en Kona, Hawaii. Kevin Nakamarues de hecho un gran guía con una amplia experiencia en la pesca de todos los peces de pico en las aguas de Hawaii. Nos organizamos para ir en nuestra aventura de pesca para capturar el spearfish en Kona Hawaii, durante el mes de marzo.

Justo cuando llegamos, el tiempo se tornó feo y tuvimos que intentar pescar en un mar muy agitado. Durante dos días pescamos en aguas turbulentas sin éxito. El tercer día resultó ser muy agradable y esperábamos que nuestra suerte cambiaría. Al mediodía, los marineros de Kevin saltaron sobre la cubierta y comenzaron a atraer dos peces que habían aparecido detrás de los teasers. Cuando los peces estaban al alcanse, hice mi lanzamiento de mosca para atraer a los peces. De repente, los peces se volvieron hacia la mosca y la atacaron agresivamente. Clavé el anzuelo y la pelea comenzó. El spearfish saltó varias veces y mi esposa Roberta, que era la fotógrafa oficial fue capaz de capturar la lucha con múltiples fotos.

Después de la captura, liberamos el spearfish vivo e ileso para que pudiera luchar otro día. Creo que mis lectores ya saben que soy un conservacionista fuerte y que libero la mayor parte de mis peces vivos.

Espero continuar mi búsqueda muy pronto y los mantendré informados sobre mi progreso.

Para completar el Billfish Royal Slam, un pescador debe capturar las siguientes especies: Pez vela del Atlántico, Pez vela del Pacífico, Aguja azul atlántica, Aguja azul del Pacífico, Aguja blanca, Spearfish, Marlin negro, Marlin rayado y Pez espada.