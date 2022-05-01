By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Sixty twoyears ago, I came to the US with my family as a Cuban refugee. By the time I arrived I already knew how to skin dive and spearfish, but it took a couple of years before I could get a small wooden boat and a borrowed outboard engine that made it possible to go out and participate in such wonderful diving adventures. My buddy Ruben and I explored many reefs in the Miami area and the keys over the following years. Our first goal always was to spear some fish and catch some lobsters to bring home to eat. During many of our spearfishing outings, we encountered large and small sea shells many of which we brought home, cleaned and kept. Soon I had a collection of wonderful sea shells which I managed to keep through the years and today are proudly displayed in my home office. Some of these shells are very big and some are quite small, but all of them bring me wonderful memories of years past. I am saddened to tell you that as time went by, it became almost impossible to find these beautiful specimens in South Florida. I am very happy that I had the foresight to keep my collection and I plan to give it to my children at the appropriate time.

Now I want to share with you a photo essay of these beautiful specimens that have kept me company all of these years.

Las conchas marinas que recolecté en el sur de Florida

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Hace sesenta y dos años, vine a los Estados Unidos con mi familia como refugiado cubano. Cuando llegué ya sabía cómo bucear y pescar con arpón, pero pasaron un par de años antes de que pudiera conseguir un pequeño bote de madera y un motor fuera de borda prestado que hizo posible salir y participar en aventuras de buceo tan maravillosas. Mi amigo Rubén y yo exploramos muchos arrecifes en el área de Miami y los cayos durante los años siguientes. Nuestro primer objetivo siempre fue arponear algunos peces y atrapar algunas langostas para llevar a casa para comer. Durante muchas de nuestras salidas de pesca submarina, encontramos conchas marinas grandes y pequeñas, muchas de las cuales trajimos a casa, limpiamos y guardamos. Pronto tuve una colección de maravillosas conchas marinas que logré conservar a lo largo de los años y hoy se exhiben con orgullo en la oficina de mi casa. Algunas de estas conchas son muy grandes y otras bastante pequeñas, pero todas me traen maravillosos recuerdos de años pasados. Me entristece decirles que con el paso del tiempo se hizo casi imposible encontrar estos hermosos ejemplares en el Sur de la Florida. Estoy muy feliz de haber tenido la previsión de mantener mi colección y planeo dársela a mis hijos en el momento apropiado.

Ahora quiero compartir con ustedes un ensayo fotográfico de estos hermosos ejemplares que me han hecho compañía todos estos años.