The Tale of a Fish That Did Not Get Away

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

On a recent trip to world famous Tropic Star Lodge in Panama, my wife Roberta and I had the opportunity to go fishing for the big Black Marlin that have made this lodge so very special.

On a beautiful morning we headed out to Zane Gray Reef, an area that is famous for it’s concentration of these magnificent fish. The first order of business was to catch live bonitos for bait. The best way to fish for marlin is to slow troll live bonitos, which are the preferred prey of the marlin. Our mate gave Roberta a very big and bulky rod so she could help catch our live baits. Roberta could not easily handle such a big rod so she asked me to set up a light spinning rod with light line and a small artificial lure called a buck tail jig. Roberta promptly cast the jig and very soon she hooked a small bonito, which was perfect for bait. She pulled on the rod a few times when all of a sudden a huge silver flash appeared next to the bonito. This was a big black marlin that had just eaten Roberta’s bonito.

The huge black marlin jumped and spit the bonito but the hook pulled out of the bonito and hooked the marlin. Now Roberta was fighting a black marlin of about 350 pounds with a light spinning rod designed for small fish and 20 pounds monofilament line which was way too light for this fight.

The beautiful fish jumped in an acrobatic manner many times and never sounded. After about 45 minutes the captain had positioned the boat so it was backing down as the marlin attempted to swim behind the transom. In order to obtain an official release according to the International Rules of Angling, Roberta had to touch the leader at the end of the line with the tip of the rod. The mate could not grab the leader because it was too short and the rod too long for him to be able to grab the leader. This was the other way in which the capture would be official. At this point, I told Roberta that the only chance to get the official release was if the fish jumped right behind the boat. If this happened I told her that she needed to lean forward and attack the fish with the tip of the rod as it jumped.

A few minutes passed and then, all of a sudden the fish broke the surface of the water and jumped just a couple of feet behind the transom of the boat. Roberta attacked the fish with her spinning rod, touched the leader with the tip of the rod and victory was at hand! I was holding my Cannon camera at the ready and was able to document this great capture on film.

Indeed, this is the tale of the big fish that did not get away!

As is always the case, we released this magnificent fish. We do not believe in killing marlin whose numbers are declining due to overfishing. Catch and Release is the only way for us.

El cuento de un pez que no se escapó

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

En un viaje reciente al mundialmente famoso Tropic Star Lodge en Panamá, mi esposa Roberta y yo tuvimos la oportunidad de ir a pescar el gran Marlín Negro que ha hecho que este campamento de pesca sea muy especial.

En una hermosa mañana nos dirigimos a Zane Grey Reef, un área que es famosa por su concentración de estos magníficos peces. La primera orden del día fue pescar bonitos para usarlos como carnada viva. La mejor manera de pescar el marlin negro es curricanear con los bonitos vivos, que son la presa preferida del marlín. Nuestro marinero le dio a Roberta una vara muy grande y voluminosa para que ella pudiera ayudar a atrapar nuestras carnadas vivas. Roberta no podía manejar con facilidad una vara tan grande, así que me pidió que montara una vara de spinning ligera con una línea ligera y un pequeño señuelo artificial llamado pollo blanco. Roberta prontamente lanzó el señuelo y muy pronto ella enganchó un pequeño bonito, que era perfecto para carnada. Había recuperado línea un par de veces cuando de repente apareció un gran destello plateado al lado del bonito. Este era un gran marlín negro que acababa de comerse el bonito de Roberta.

El enorme marlín negro saltó y escupió el bonito, pero el anzuelo se salió del bonito y enganchó al marlín. Ahora Roberta peleaba contra un marlín negro de unas 350 libras con una ligera vara de spinning diseñada para peces pequeños y una línea monofilamento de 20 libras, que era demasiado liviana para esta pelea.

El hermoso pez saltó de forma acrobática muchas veces y nunca se profundizo . Después de unos 45 minutos, el capitán había posicionado el bote para que retrocediera, mientras el marlin intentaba nadar detrás de la popa. Para obtener unacaptura oficial de acuerdo con las Reglas Internacionales de Pesca, Roberta tenía que tocar el leader al final de la línea con la punta de la vara. El marinero no pudia agarrar el leader, porque era demasiado corto y la vara demasiado larga para poder agarrarlo. Esta era la otra forma en que la captura sería oficial. En este punto, le dije a Roberta que la única posibilidad de obtener la captura oficial era si el pez saltaba detrás del bote. Si esto sucedía, le dije que necesitaba inclinarse hacia adelante y atacar al pez con la punta de la vara al saltar.

Pasaron unos minutos y luego, de repente, el pez rompió la superficie del agua y saltó apenas un par de pies detrás de la popa del bote. Roberta atacó al pez con su vara de spinning, tocó al líder con la punta de la vara y la victoria estaba completada! Tenía preparada mi cámara Cannon y pude documentar esta gran captura con fotos.

¡De hecho, esta es la historia del gran pez que no escapó!

Como siempre hacemos, liberamos este magnífico pez. No queremos matar peces de pico, cuyo número está disminuyendo debido a la sobrepesca. Catch and Release es la única forma para nosotros.