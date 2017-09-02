The Trout Royal Slam

By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Photos: Arostegui Family

To me fishing for trout is not about catching the biggest fish I could find. Fishing for trout is about pursuing these beautiful fish in some of the most picturesque places in the world. Trout live in the cool waters of mountain streams and alpine lakes where they survive by eating a lot of insects that live in and around these waters. The cool breeze in your face, the sounds of the rushing water, the wildlife, the majestic views are just as important as catching the trout. I see trout fishing as a communion with nature.

The International Game Fish Association in recognition of the importance of trout fishing has offered a special award to those anglers that have caught seven different species of trout in their lifetimes. In order to accomplish this quest an angler must travel to many different places to have the opportunity to catch all the trout on the list.

A few years ago I started the pursuit of this quest when I saw that my son Martini had accomplished it. I already had some of the more popular species of trout but was missing some of the more rare ones. My quest was finally accomplished when my son guided me to the last and most difficult trout to catch, the Golden Trout. This was the most rewarding catch of all.

Gran Premio de la Trucha

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Fotos: Familia Aróstegui

Para mí la pesca de la trucha no es acerca de capturar el pez más grande que pueda encontrar. La pesca de la trucha es sobre todo la búsqueda de estos hermosos peces en algunos de los lugares más pintorescos del mundo.

Las Truchas viven en las aguas frías de los arroyos de montañas y lagos alpinos, donde sobreviven comiendo una gran cantidad de insectos que viven en estas aguas y alrededor de ella. Sentir la brisa fresca en nuestro rostro, los sonidos del agua corriendo, la vida silvestre y las imagenes majestuosas son tan importantes como la captura de la trucha. Yo veo la pesca de la trucha como una comunión con la naturaleza.

La Asociación Internacional de Pesca Deportiva en reconocimiento a la importancia de la pesca de la trucha ha ofrecido un premio especial a los pescadores que hayan capturado siete diferentes especies de truchas, durante sus vidas. Para lograr esta misión un pescador debe viajar a muchos lugares diferentes para tener la oportunidad de capturar todas las truchas de la lista.

Hace unos años comencé la búsqueda de esta especie cuando vi que mi hijo Martini lo había logrado. En mis records de pesca ya yo tenía algunas de las especies más populares de trucha, pero me faltaban algunas de las más raras. Mi misión fue finalmente lograda cuando mi hijo me guió a la última y más difícil trucha por atrapar: la trucha dorada. Esta fue la captura más gratificante de todas.