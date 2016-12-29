Torqeedo Powers The Bbc On The Amazon River

Torqeedo, leader in the growing electric marine propulsion market, worked with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to power its natural history documentary team’s boat on the Amazon River. There, they filmed pink river dolphins in the water and jaguars on shore, for its latest “Planet Earth II” series. It will be presented by Sir David Attenborough on BBC One, beginning November 2016, and on BBC America, starting January 28, 2017.

While preparing to start filming, the BBC contacted Torqeedo. Its primary concern was the need to preserve the environment, without disturbing the animals with noisy motors or polluting their habitats. Torqeedo recommended its popular low-maintenance, low-voltage Travel 1003 model with integrated high-performance lithium batteries and a solar panel for charging in the field. www.torqeedo.com