Twin Disc Redefines Marine Power Steering

Redefining power steering, Twin Disc offers its next-generation E-STEER™. This state-of-the-art control solution connects the helm to hydraulic-powered rudder(s) electronically and delivers a whole new driving experience.

E-STEER provides adaptive resistance through Speed Sensing technology. As the boat’s speed increases, the helm becomes firmer and more agile, similar to the effect in a top-end automobile. When it’s time to throttle back, the wheel is light and highly responsive.

Driving can be tiring when the wheel reacts to every rudder movement, especially in a choppy sea. With E-STEER, the helm is smooth and vibration-free. Holding a steady course is effortless.

The new E-STEER system also adds Dynamic Rudder Control, which constantly—and proportionally—adjusts the range of movement based on the vessel’s speed. This prevents the extreme, unsafe rudder angles and improves steering. www.twindisc.com