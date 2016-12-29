Sol y Mar Magazine
banner-header
You are at:»»Twin Disc Redefines Marine Power Steering

Twin Disc Redefines Marine Power Steering

0
By on TECNOLOGIA

Redefining power steering, Twin Disc offers its next-generation E-STEER™. This state-of-the-art control solution connects the helm to hydraulic-powered rudder(s) electronically and delivers a whole new driving experience.

E-STEER provides adaptive resistance through Speed Sensing technology. As the boat’s speed increases, the helm becomes firmer and more agile, similar to the effect in a top-end automobile. When it’s time to throttle back, the wheel is light and highly responsive.

Driving can be tiring when the wheel reacts to every rudder movement, especially in a choppy sea. With E-STEER, the helm is smooth and vibration-free. Holding a steady course is effortless.

The new E-STEER system also adds Dynamic Rudder Control, which constantly—and proportionally—adjusts the range of movement based on the vessel’s speed. This prevents the extreme, unsafe rudder angles and improves steering. www.twindisc.com

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply