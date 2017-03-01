Unique Boat Lifts Ease Boarding, Keep The View

Crossbeams on boat lifts are unsightly and make boarding difficult. Golden Boat Lifts’ GatorVator™ uses a patented design that eliminates this structural element. It creates a clean, open look at the dock and eliminates the potential for annoying bumped heads. With only two drive spools and less cable than other lifts, the GatorVator is 33% faster. It’s engineered so that the boat is always aligned port to starboard. And with a two or four motor configuration, adjusting the boat’s stern-to-bow level provides quick draining when needed all with the touch of the remote. Available in three or four post configurations, the GatorVator adapts easily to existing piles, boat houses and narrow areas along a dock. Models are available with capacities up to 30,000 lbs. www.goldenboatlifts.com